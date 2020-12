McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The city of McAllen, along with the Chabad RGV, will host a drive-in event on Sunday to celebrate Hanukkah.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the program will be different.

It will take place behind the McAllen Convention Center at 4 p.m.

It will feature a Menorah Lighting with Mayor Jim Darling, a movie presentation on a pop-up movie screen and Chanukah treats to go.

The event is free to anyone who wants to attend.