City of McAllen to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Pre-registration in-person and online for anyone who qualifies under current general criteria beginning Wednesday at 9 AM

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—City of McAllen officials, along with the McAllen Independent School District and Hidalgo County, will be hosting a first dose COVID-19 Moderna vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the McAllen Convention Center starting at 8:00 a.m. for all pre-registered individuals who qualify under current general criteria.

This first dose COVID-19 Moderna vaccine clinic is for individuals who qualify in Tier 1A, Tier 1B, Tier 1C, and School and Licensed Child Care Personnel.

Pre-registration begins later this morning at 9 a.m. and be done via drive-thru the McAllen Performing Arts Center Parking Lot.

Entrance for onsite registration is on Ithaca and 29th Street. Face masks are always required at all times while interacting with City of McAllen staff.

Attendees will be pre-screened and temperature checked prior to pre-registration.

Please do not attend if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have been directly exposed to someone who has tested positive, or if pending COVID-19 test results.

There are 1,500 vaccines available for this COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted by the City of McAllen. Due to the number of vaccines available, please expect a short window of opportunity to be able to register either online or onsite.

The website will not be functional until 9 a.m. Online registrants should expect some lag time and because of the limited number of vaccines available and a high demand for registration, the online registration may fill up very quickly.

For onsite registration, attendees will be staged at the McAllen Performing Arts Center parking lot and processed beginning at 9 a.m.

Tickets will be issued only to registrants that fall under the 1A/1B/1C criteria and school and licensed child care personnel. Only one ticket per qualified registrant will be issued. Expect a queue time of up to two hours for ticket distribution.

Based on previous vaccine clinics, McAllen officials are advising the following:

Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)

Bring clearance letter from their physician

Work ID or other proof of employment

People are encouraged to bring water and snacks

There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle

Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic

Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them

Vaccines will be administered by McAllen I.S.D. school nurses and Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department nurses.