City of McAllen to host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—City of McAllen officials, along with the McAllen Independent School District and Hidalgo County, will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 3. at the McAllen Convention Center starting at 8 a.m. for all pre-registered individuals in Tier 1A and Tier 1B.

Pre-registration begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. and can be done via drive-thru at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Parking lot and online here.

The entrance for onsite registration is on Ithaca and 29th Street. Face masks are always required at all times while interacting with the City of McAllen staff.

Attendees will be pre-screened and temperature checked prior to pre-registration.

Please do not attend if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have been directly exposed to someone who has tested positive, or if pending COVID-19 test results.

Please note the website will not be functional until 9 a.m. Please expect some lag time.

The city of McAllen COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be following state protocol that targets healthcare workers. These workers will be asked to provide proof that they are in the healthcare industry.

The clinic also targets anyone born before 1955 and is now 65 years or older. In addition, people aged 18 and older with certain medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated with the advice of their doctors.

Please note that there are a limited number of vaccines available for this COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted by the City of McAllen.

Based on previous vaccine clinics held throughout Hidalgo County, McAllen officials are advising the following:

· Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)

· Bring clearance letter from their physician

· People are encouraged to bring water and snacks

· There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle

· Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic

· Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them

Vaccines will be administered by McAllen I.S.D. school nurses and Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department nurses.