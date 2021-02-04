City of McAllen to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—City of McAllen officials, in conjunction with the McAllen Independent School District and Hidalgo County, will be hosting another COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, February 5, at the McAllen Convention Center.

The clinic will begin at 8 a.m. for all pre-registered individuals who are 65 years and older and those who fall in Tier 1A and Tier 1B vaccine eligibility.

Pre-registration begins Thursday, February 10 a.m. It can either be done via drive-thru at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Parking lot or online here.

Th City of McAllen COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be following state protocol that targets healthcare workers.

These workers will be asked to provide proof that they are in the healthcare industry.

The clinic will also target anyone born before 1955 and who are now 65 years or older. In fact, half of the almost 900 vaccines that will be distributed are reserved for individuals 65 years or older.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC for individuals in Tier 1A and Tier 1B.

Pre register here>https://t.co/DExp0fOEOm.

Link will not be active until 10 a.m.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC for individuals in Tier 1A and Tier 1B.

Pre register here>https://t.co/DExp0fOEOm.

Link will not be active until 10 a.m.

Vaccine is scheduled for Friday, February 5 at the McAllen Convention Center – 700 Convention Center Blvd.

In addition, people aged 18 and older with certain medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated with the advice of their doctors.

“The City of McAllen will continue to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for our residents as vaccines become available,” said McAllen Mayor Jim Darling. “We continue to ask for everyone’s patience as the demand for the receiving the vaccine is still greater than the availability of vaccines. We ask for everyone’s patience as we wait for more and more vaccines to become available. Additionally, the City of McAllen is following CDC and State of Texas guidelines for who should receive priority in receiving the vaccine, so please, help abuelita and abuelito get registered first, then anyone else who falls into the other tiers. Our collective goal, from everyone involved in this Friday’s clinic is to able to vaccinate all individuals in our community and county. In the meantime, please continue to practice all COVID-19 safety protocols, especially wearing a mask, for the protection of others and yourselves.”

Based on previous vaccine clinics held throughout Hidalgo County, McAllen officials are advising the following:

· Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)

· Bring clearance letter from their physician

· People are encouraged to bring water and snacks

· There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle

· Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic

· Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them