LIVE: City of McAllen officials to discuss Gov. Abbott’s new order

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—On Tuesday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said it was time to “open Texas 100%” and ended the statewide mask mandate, effective next Wednesday, citing downward trends in hospitalizations and the availability of medicines and vaccines.

The governor delivered a statewide address Tuesday from Montelongo’s restaurant in Lubbock where he said the state mandates were no longer needed in the battle against COVID-19.

Texas lawmakers, local leaders, health officials, residents and the TEA have issued statements in regards to Abbott’s decision.

City of McAllen Mayor Jim Darling, along with city commissioners and administration, will host a press conference at 1:15 p.m. CT on Thursday to discuss the impact of the new orders.

The new executive order allows all businesses, of any type, to open to 100% capacity and, though the governor strongly encouraged people to continue wearing face coverings in public, he said people will no longer be required to do so.

The governor broke down several numbers on vaccinations, saying more than 5.7 million vaccine shots have been administered in Texas — in addition to the state reportedly setting a record on Tuesday for giving more than 216,000 shots in one day alone.

On Tuesday, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez responded to Gov. Abbott’s announcement with a statement, saying he was concerned for the county.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said the Governor’s orders are “too much, and too quick.”

