City of McAllen to begin mosquito control operations

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Starting Wednesday, the City of McAllen Health and Code Enforcement will begin to spray areas of the city for mosquito control, according to a press release.

Mosquito spraying will start at the far north and south end of the city simultaneously, and teams will work their way to the center of town. The City anticipates being done spraying by Friday, weather permitting.

To report high mosquito populations dial 311 or call (956) 681-3111 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The city recommends the following tips for mosquito control: