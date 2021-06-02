City of McAllen to begin mosquito control operations

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Starting Wednesday, the City of McAllen Health and Code Enforcement will begin to spray areas of the city for mosquito control, according to a press release.
Mosquito spraying will start at the far north and south end of the city simultaneously, and teams will work their way to the center of town. The City anticipates being done spraying by Friday, weather permitting.
To report high mosquito populations dial 311 or call (956) 681-3111 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The city recommends the following tips for mosquito control:
- Empty or get rid of cans, buckets, old tires, and other containers that hold stagnant water.
- Keep gutters clear of debris and standing water.
- Remove standing water around structures and from flat roofs.
- Rinse and scrub vases and other indoor water containers weekly.
- Change water in wading pools and birdbaths several times a week.
- Maintain backyard pools or hot tubs.
- Cover trash containers.
- Screen rain barrels and openings to water tanks or cisterns.