City of McAllen advising residents to avoid flooded areas

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO)—A line of thunderstorms has entered the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday morning, signaling the first round of rain the area could see this week.

The City of McAllen is advising residents to avoid the following areas due to flooding and other hazards:

Flooded Areas/Street Closure

Lucille Avenue between 23rd street & 24th Street East and West bound

35th Street between Olga Avenue & Queta Avenue

Helena Avenue between 29th Street & 26th Street

North 12th Street & East Quamasia Avenue

North 11th Street and East Redbud Avenue