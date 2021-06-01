City of McAllen advising residents to avoid flooded areas

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO)—A line of thunderstorms has entered the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday morning, signaling the first round of rain the area could see this week.
Flood advisory in effect for Hidalgo County, as thunderstorms return to the RGV
The City of McAllen is advising residents to avoid the following areas due to flooding and other hazards:
Flooded Areas/Street Closure
- Lucille Avenue between 23rd street & 24th Street East and West bound
- 35th Street between Olga Avenue & Queta Avenue
- Helena Avenue between 29th Street & 26th Street
- North 12th Street & East Quamasia Avenue
- North 11th Street and East Redbud Avenue