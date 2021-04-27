City of Harlingen to host mass food distribution on Wednesday

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The city of Harlingen, and the Food Bank RGV, will host a drive-thru food distribution event on Wednesday, April 28.

According to a news release, the distribution will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Harlingen Soccer Complex.

The event will provide food for at least 2,000 families in the community.

Mayor Chris Boswell said the need continues as people try to make their way back from the economic and health impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We know many in our community are still without adequate food and the city of Harlingen stands ready to support the Food Bank’s operations as well as others to help with this shortage and crisis.” said Mayor Boswell.

This food distribution is open to the general public.