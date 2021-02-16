City of Harlingen addresses rumors regarding water system

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-The city of Harlingen issued a statement Tuesday night regarding the water system, after rumors surfaced that residents will be left without water.

Harlingen Water Works System is not shutting off water to its customers. The freeze has broken pipes and caused many leaks at resident’s homes and businesses throughout the city and neighboring communities.

“Our water plants are keeping up with the extraordinary demand from these leaks, and we are bringing additional capacity online to increase water pressure.” said the city in a written statement.

You can help by reducing your usage for essential purposes only through Wednesday, February 17.