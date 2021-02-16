Closing or Delays

Live Radar

Download Our App

Share Your Photos

City of Harlingen addresses rumors regarding water system

News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-The city of Harlingen issued a statement Tuesday night regarding the water system, after rumors surfaced that residents will be left without water.

UPDATES: Power Outages continue across the Rio Grande Valley, possibly into Wednesday

 Harlingen Water Works System is not shutting off water to its customers. The freeze has broken pipes and caused many leaks at resident’s homes and businesses throughout the city and neighboring communities.

Boil Water Notices issued across the RGV, residents asked to conserve water

“Our water plants are keeping up with the extraordinary demand from these leaks, and we are bringing additional capacity online to increase water pressure.” said the city in a written statement.

You can help by reducing your usage for essential purposes only through Wednesday, February 17.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

App Banner App Banner

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday