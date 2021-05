EDINBURG, Texas — The city of Edinburg has announced a tire collection at five locations in the city.

On Saturday, May 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the event is free and no fees will be charged. Must be a resident and have proof (driver’s license, current utility bill; must match driver’s license).

No tires belonging to tractor-trailers, forklifts, agriculture/farm machines, or implement tires accepted, said the city’s social media post.