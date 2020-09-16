City of Brownsville conforms to Governor’s orders

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)— In a city meeting, Tuesday, the City of Brownsville voted to conform to Governor Greg Abbott’s orders.

During the city’s meeting the agenda item was moved to their executive session.

After the executive session and some clarifications on how best to conform to the orders, the city voted to mirror the governor’s orders.

In a letter addressed to Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez last week, officials with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton advised the city that its limitation contradicts Governor Greg Abbott’s orders.

According to the letter, Executive Order GA-28 allows restaurants to open at up to 50 percent capacity, as opposed to the city’s limitation of 25 percent.

The attorney general’s office stressed that it is up to restaurants, not local governments, to decide their capacity under the 50 percent rule.