BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville, in partnership with multiple organizations, broke a Guinness World Record Saturday evening for “Most Pledges Received for a Pet Vaccination Campaign in 24 Hours.”

The record was achieved by hosting a 12-hour drive through pet vaccination clinic free to all pet owners for their beloved pets.

Hundreds of people and their pets lined up at the Brownsville Sports Park to take advantage of the free resources and take part in the record breaking pledge. Many pet owners waited in line as early as 6 a.m.

“I heard about this on Facebook, and I said, ‘It’s going to be a big blessing.’ So, I spent six and a half hours waiting in the car,” pet owner Rafael Herrera said.

The clinic provided 2,500 free vaccinations for deadly illnesses that could affect both cats and dogs.

In addition to free vaccinations, the clinic also provided free microchips a permanent identification monitor that helps owners reunite with their pets if they get lost.

“I’m grateful for everyone that’s volunteered. It’s such a wonderful turnout, I didn’t expect to see it. It wants to bring me to tears to see that so many people are being helped,” Herrera added.

The pet clinic is part of efforts from several organizations, including Best Friends Animal Society an animal welfare group. These organizations help protect pets and get pet owners much needed resources.

“So many people here today that made this happen, and as I’m talking to the people in the line, they’re just thankful that we’re offering these resources to the community that cares about their pets,” Best Friends Animal Society Senior Strategist said.