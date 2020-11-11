City of Brownsville approves agreement with Spaced Ventures

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)- Officials with the city of Brownsville announced Tuesday the city approved a strategic agreement between the city and Spaced Ventures.

According to a news release, the city commission approved the agreement during a regular meeting.

The agreement will focus on local development of the space industry. The city says the economic development agreement in the amount of $250,000 will help with their development, including hiring local talent.

Spaced Ventures is an innovative investment platform that facilitates public investments in private space companies and aims to be the largest community of space investors in the world.

The company has developed SpacedBase, a data and analytics tool that provides insights into the space industry to its members. Startup Pill, has ranked Spaced Ventures as the number two best Florida based startup.

“We are excited to partner with the City of Brownsville,” said Aaron Burnett, CEO and founder of Spaced Ventures. “It’s a unique city that is actively supporting early-stage space companies, by leveraging it’s talent, experience and location. Our plan is to hire a team of analysts and data scientists in the Brownsville area, to further develop our platform. We look forward to building a new space economy together.”

“The City of Brownsville is excited about this partnership with Spaced Ventures and focused on developing the NewSpace Economy in Brownsville. With the acceleration of SpaceX launch activities, and the continued enthusiasm that they bring to our community, we believe that the time is now to forge strategic partnerships to further attract the NewSpace Sector to Brownsville. It’s a great time to be in Brownsville and the world is taking notice.” Said Trey Mendez, Brownsville Mayor.

