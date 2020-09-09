City of Alamo deadline for COVID-19 assistance approaching

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Alamo is reminding residents about the deadline to complete the Alamo COVID-19 Assistance Programs (ACAP).

ACAP is an assistance program designed to help residents pay their rent or mortgage, and also for businesses to help pay for operating expenses.

The maximum grant for both forms of assistance is $5,000 and applications are approved on a first come first serve basis.

To apply, download the application from alamoedc.org and submit them to Gabriela Trevino at gtrevino@alamotexas.org or contact them at (956)-787-6622.

The deadline is September 11 at 4:30 p.m.