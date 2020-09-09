Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

City of Alamo deadline for COVID-19 assistance approaching

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: City of Alamo

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Alamo is reminding residents about the deadline to complete the Alamo COVID-19 Assistance Programs (ACAP).

ACAP is an assistance program designed to help residents pay their rent or mortgage, and also for businesses to help pay for operating expenses.

The maximum grant for both forms of assistance is $5,000 and applications are approved on a first come first serve basis.

To apply, download the application from alamoedc.org and submit them to Gabriela Trevino at gtrevino@alamotexas.org or contact them at (956)-787-6622.

The deadline is September 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday