HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Circle K announced it will be surprising drivers with a deal Thursday. Twenty-three locations across the Rio Grande Valley are eligible for 30 cents off per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The gas station chain will also have a 50% deal on food and drinks from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Car washes and electric vehicle charging will also be at a discount.

Deals are eligible for customers at the Brownsville, San Benito, Harlingen, San Juan, Donna, and Edinburg locations to name a few.

To see which locations are offering deals this Thursday, visit Circle K’s website.