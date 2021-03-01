Child shocked by power line in Nashville while playing barefoot in rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child was hospitalized Sunday night after being shocked while playing in the rain near downtown Nashville.  

The Nashville Fire Department said the child, who tripped on a downed power line around 8:30 p.m., was taken to a Nashville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The child’s condition was stable Monday morning.

Crews were originally called on a report of a crash, but first responders quickly determined an electrical hazard injured the child.

  • University Court electrocution
    (Photo: WKRN)
Nearly 1,300 Nashville Electric Service customers were without power in the immediate area as storms moved through Middle Tennessee. 

