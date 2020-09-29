Center for Tech and Civic Life awards Cameron County $1.8 million for November election

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Cameron County announced the award of $1.8 million from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL). It is for planning and the operationalizing of a safe and secure election administration in 2020.

The CTCL received $300 million to expand support for election jurisdictions across the country. For safe and timely participation.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said, “The county will be able to expand early voting with more staff and additional equipment.”

The grant covers absentee ballot assembly, expand curbside voting for in person voting on election day.

The county said the grant covers from June 15, 2020 – September 29, 2020.

Commissioners will consider acceptance of the grant at county commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 29.

