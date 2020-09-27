Census Sunday events with Brownsville Diocese

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Diocese is hosting Census Sunday events in order to encourage people to fill out the Census.

The Census Sunday events are barbecue events where anyone who has not filled out a census is welcome to come by Sunday, September 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to receive up to two free Barbecue chicken plates per household while supplies last.

The participating locations are as follows:

  • San Felipe De Jesus Catholic Church, Brownsville
  • Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Brownsville
  • Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Escobares
  • Princes of Peace Catholic Church, Lyford.

