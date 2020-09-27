Census Sunday events with Brownsville Diocese

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau has spent much of the past year defending itself against allegations that its duties have been overtaken by politics. With a failed attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question, the hiring of three political appointees with limited experience to top positions, a sped-up schedule and a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude undocumented residents from the process of redrawing congressional districts, the 2020 census has descended into a high-stakes partisan battle. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Diocese is hosting Census Sunday events in order to encourage people to fill out the Census.

The Census Sunday events are barbecue events where anyone who has not filled out a census is welcome to come by Sunday, September 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to receive up to two free Barbecue chicken plates per household while supplies last.

The participating locations are as follows: