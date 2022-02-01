HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Celebrate Harry Styles’ 28 birthday with his chart-topping songs!

Harry Edward Styles, a beloved pop star, actor, and fashion icon turned 28 on Feb 1.

Fans across the internet are celebrating with all of Styles’ top hits! Check them out!

Debuting December 21, 2021, Adore You topped charts for 50 weeks. The song gained its peak position of 6 on Billboard Top 100.

Topping charts for 39 weeks, Watermelon Sugar debuted on November 30 in 2019. Styles landed a spot as number 1 for Billboard Top 100.

Debuting December 28, 2019, Golden topped charts at 57 of Billboard Top 100. The song stayed on the chart for 20 weeks.

The award-winning singer earned a number 4 ranking on Billboard Top 100 in 2017. Sign of the Times debuted on April 29 of 2019 and remained on charts for a total of 13 weeks.

Ranking as 17 on Billboard Top 100 for 5 weeks, Lights Up debuted on October 26, 2019.

Debuting May 20, 2017, Sweet Creature topped charts at 93 of Billboard Top 100. The song stayed on the chart for one week.

Topping charts for one week, She debuted on December 28 in 2019. Styles ranked number 99 for Billboard Top 100.

Styles earned a rank of 62 ranking on Billboard Top 100. Falling debuted on December 28 in 2019 and remained on charts for one week.

Ranking as 84 on Billboard Top 100 for one week, Cherry debuted on December 28 in 2019.

Songs are listed in relation to Billboard Top 100, according to weeks on charts.