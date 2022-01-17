CDC recommends schools cancel football, band and more amid COVID surge

Fans fill the stadium at the football field at Whitewater High School on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Whitewater, Wis. A growing number of school districts in the U.S. are using federal pandemic funding on athletics projects. When school officials at Whitewater learned they would be getting $2 million in pandemic relief this year, they decided to set most of it aside to cover costs from their current budget, freeing up $1.6 million in local funding that’s being used to build new synthetic turf fields for football, baseball and softball. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a guidance notice urging most schools to cancel high-risk sports and extracurricular activities, or to hold them virtually.

In the post, the CDC recommends that areas with high levels of community transmission cancel these “high-risk” activities to protect in-person learning.

Sports and activities that were listed as high risk included: football, wrestling, band, singing or other forms of exercise conducted indoors.

According to the map posted by the CDC, nearly every county in the United States is experiencing high levels of community transmission.

The CDC also recommended that schools offer students, teachers and staff screening testing at least once per week.

Along with the screening, the CDC urged schools to promote correct and consistent use of a mask.

“CDC recommends indoor masking for all individuals 2 years and older, including students, teachers, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status,” the post stated.

In outdoor settings, the CDC stated that masks are generally not needed, unless in crowded areas or if the person is engaging in activities that involve close contact with other people.