CDC confirms monkeypox case in Maryland

MARYLAND (ValleyCentral) – Scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are working with the Maryland Department of Health and other agencies as they investigate a case of monkeypox in the United States.

According to a press release from the CDC, the traveler returned to the United States from Nigeria. Scientists were able to confirm the patient had monkeypox, showing parallels to the strain that has been present in Nigeria since 2017.

“Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a widespread rash on the face and body,” the release stated.

The individual is currently in isolation in Maryland.

The CDC is working with several agencies to contact airline passengers and those who may have been in contact with the patient.

Travelers on the flight were required to wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is believed to have made the risk of monkeypox transmission “low,” according to the release.

According to the CDC’s website, monkeypox is transmitted when an individual comes in contact with an animal, human or materials contaminated with the virus. Animal-to-human transmission can occur through the preparation of bushmeat, a bite or scratch from an infected animal, or contact with fluids or lesion material.

“Human-to-human transmission is thought to occur primarily through large respiration droplets,” the website states.

Since 2017, there have been 218 cases confirmed in Nigeria, as well as eight cases reported in international travelers, including a case in Texas in July of 2021.