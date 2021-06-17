CCSO: Third arrest made for murder of man found in Cameron Park

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made a third arrest in the murder investigation of a man found in Cameron Park.
Officials arrested Roman Torres for the murder of Genaro Urbano Gomez Castillo.
Castillo was found dead in Cameron Park on Friday, May 21.
According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, officials were responding to a welfare check when they found Castilo’s body.
Authorities arrested Rogelio Mendiola and Ruben Torres in May.
Roman Torres was located near the Cameron County Courthouse Wednesday, according to Garza.
Garza was arrested for six outstanding warrants and was given a bond for Castillo’s murder.
Roman Castillo was booked in to the Cameron County Detention Center, according to Garza.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.