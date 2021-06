HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a Harlingen canal regarding a body Monday evening.

Sheriff Eric Garza said that the body was found on the canal bank near Loop 499 and Crossett Road in Harlingen.

The man was later identified as Xavier Gonzalez, next of kin has been notified.

Garza tweeted that there are no signs of foul play and Justice of the Peace Sally Gonzalez ordered an inquest.

Investigation is ongoing.