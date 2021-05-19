CCSO deputies search for vehicle that slid into water at Jaime J. Zapata Boat Ramp

News

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday afternoon Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp on Highway 48 after witnesses say a vehicle slid into the water.

CCSO Sheriff Eric Garza stated that the vehicle was seen driving north on Highway 48 when it hydroplane, or slid into the water at the Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp, also known as Puente Los Lobos.

Sheriff Garza said that deputies do not know if the vehicle made it out, or how many people were in it.

Brownsville Fire Department and Department of Public Safety Marine Unit are on the scene with rescue boats.

At around 6 p.m. Texas Game Warden arrived to the scene to help with the search.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

