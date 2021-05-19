CCSO deputies search for vehicle that slid into water at Jaime J. Zapata Boat Ramp

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday afternoon Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp on Highway 48 after witnesses say a vehicle slid into the water.

CCSO Sheriff Eric Garza stated that the vehicle was seen driving north on Highway 48 when it hydroplane, or slid into the water at the Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp, also known as Puente Los Lobos.

PHOTO: KVEO Brice Helms

Sheriff Garza said that deputies do not know if the vehicle made it out, or how many people were in it.

Brownsville Fire Department and Department of Public Safety Marine Unit are on the scene with rescue boats.

At around 6 p.m. Texas Game Warden arrived to the scene to help with the search.

Brownsville Fire Department and Department of Public Safety Marine Unit on rescue boats at Jaime J Zapata Boat Ramp in Brownsville, searching for a vehicle that was reported to have slid into the water. // PHOTO: KVEO Sal Castro

CCSO Dispatch received a call earlier today; details are limited; witness advised a vehicle was driving north along the ship channel when it slid into the water at the Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp. Unaware if they made it out or how many occupants. Several agencies on scene. pic.twitter.com/brfPHWqJpQ — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 19, 2021

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.