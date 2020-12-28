CBP: Stash houses busted on Christmas Day, Eve

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)- 64 people were found in six different human smuggling attempts across the Rio Grande Valley, all within less than 48 hours during the Christmas holidays.

On December 23rd, Border Patrol agents apprehended 18 people during a stash house bust and three inspection checkpoint interdictions.

Source: Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

One day later on Christmas Eve, the Texas Department of Public Safety requested Border Patrol assistance after they encountered a suspected human smuggling event during a traffic stop.

Seven people were found to be in the country illegally and were taken into the custody of U.S. Border Patrol.

Source: Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

On Christmas Day, 39 people were found inside a stash house in Roma, Texas.

Border Patrol took custody of all subjects and processed them.