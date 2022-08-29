BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized over 300 pounds of marijuana this weekend.

On Saturday, agents from the Brownsville station attempted to stop a Chevrolet Suburban near the Rio Grande in Brownsville but reported that the vehicle drove into the river.

Agents reported the driver and passenger were seen fleeing to Mexico and left the suburban partially submerged with 10 bundles of marijuana.

The narcotics weighed more than 220 pounds and have a street value at over $192,000.

On Sunday, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents responded to reports of illicit activity near Cuevitas. Agents say they found four bundles of marijuana abandoned in the brush. The bundles weighed 160 pounds and had a street value of $128,000.

Between Oct. 1, 2021 and July 30, Rio Grande Valley agents say they have seized almost 28,000 pounds of marijuana.