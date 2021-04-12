CBP seizes over $50K of methamphetamine at Brownsville International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On April 10 the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers reported a seizure of suspected methamphetamine at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge.

According to CBP’s news release the seizure took place when an 18-year-old female United States citizen attempted entry into the U.S. through the pedestrian lane and was referred to secondary.

While in the secondary inspection area, CBP officers said they discovered a package hidden under the woman’s clothing.

CBP officers removed the package, which contained a total of 2.54 pounds of the alleged methamphetamine, said the news release.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, arrested the traveler, and turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.