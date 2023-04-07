PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $190,000 in undeclared cash at the Pharr International Bridge, officials say.

On Tuesday, CBP officers referred a white Jeep heading headed for Mexico to the secondary inspection area. With the help of a K9 team, officers discovered nine bundles of money totaling $198,902 concealed within the Jeep.

“CBP officers conduct outbound enforcement operations to protect against unreported exportations of bulk U.S. currency, which often can be proceeds from alleged illicit activity, or currency that funds transnational criminal organizations,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The driver of the Jeep was arrested and the vehicle and cash were seized.

The case remains under investigation.