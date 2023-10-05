PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations seized $253,000 worth of cocaine at the Pharr International Bridge.

On Wednesday, CBP officers referred a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was hauling a shipment of marble sinks for secondary inspection. The driver was a 33-year-old Mexican citizen who was enrolled in the Free and Secure Trade program and the supply chain entities were participants in the Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism program.

Through the use of a non-intrusive inspection system and canines, officers discovered eight packages of alleged cocaine within the tractor. The cocaine weighed a total of 19 pounds, according to a release from CBP.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $253,738.