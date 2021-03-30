CBP reminding traveling public on ‘cascaron’ regulations

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – CBP is reminding the traveling public that there are restrictions on the confetti-filled eggshells, know as ‘cascarones,’ before the Easter holiday.

If you are planning on traveling across from Mexico with eggshells, CBP wants to let you know that you can, however, they “are restricted to quantities of 12 per passenger and the shells may be decorated, etched, or painted but they must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue.”

The eggshells may contain confetti or other unrestricted items.

‘Cascarones’ are a restricted commodity by CBP in order to prevent further spread of Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) through contaminated eggshells.

CBS also continues to remind the public that attempting to cross fresh eggs, raw chicken, and live birds or poultry could lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1000.