(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection )

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized fentanyl at the Gateway International Bridge.

On Tuesday, officer refereed a 43-year-old driver, citizen of Cuba, to secondary inspection. Six packages of fentanyl, valued at $146, 915.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The driver was arrested an turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).