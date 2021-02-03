CBP officers find 11 dead reptiles in vehicle at Brownsville port of entry

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers made an unusual discovery on Monday at the Brownsville port of entry.

According to a release, officers discovered 11 unidentified reptiles dead in separate jars while examining a vehicle crossing into the United States at Veterans International Bridge on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle did not have paperwork to transport the reptiles. The deceased animals were turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (FWS).

The case is under investigation by FWS.

“Our frontline CBP officers and agriculture specialists have literally seen it all, but this discovery of reptiles in jars is a bit of an odd encounter,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.