CBP officers find 11 dead reptiles in vehicle at Brownsville port of entry

News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Dead reptiles found by CBP (source: CBP)

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers made an unusual discovery on Monday at the Brownsville port of entry.

According to a release, officers discovered 11 unidentified reptiles dead in separate jars while examining a vehicle crossing into the United States at Veterans International Bridge on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle did not have paperwork to transport the reptiles. The deceased animals were turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (FWS).

The case is under investigation by FWS.

“Our frontline CBP officers and agriculture specialists have literally seen it all, but this discovery of reptiles in jars is a bit of an odd encounter,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

