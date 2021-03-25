CBP handling average of three thousand migrant children per day

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a daily total of the number of migrant children held in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody on Thursday.

In the release, DHS stated that a total of 5,156 children were in CBP custody across the nation on March 24.

This includes 681 unaccompanied migrant children, however, this number does not include unaccompanied Mexican children, who will be sent back to Mexico following their time in CBP custody.

Also on Wednesday, 437 children were transferred out of CBP custody.

Additionally, 11,900 children remained in Health and Human Services custody on Wednesday, with only 268 being discharged.

The release also reflects that 3,379 children are in CBP custody per day based on a 30-day average, while only an average of 306 are transferred out of CBP custody each day.

This includes an average of 466 unaccompanied migrant children per day under CBP custody.