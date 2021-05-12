CBP encounters 119 migrants during thunderstorm

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday at around 3 a.m. while strong storms advanced through the Rio Grande Valley, Weslaco Border Patrol agents encountered a group of over 100 migrants in Hidalgo, according to a press release.

The group consisted of 93 family members and 26 unaccompanied children and were from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Nicaragua and Ecuador.

Border Patrol agents took the large group to a shelter at a point of entry in Hidalgo, because of the severe weather, according to Customs and Border Protection.

The group was later taken to a Border Patrol facility for processing.