CBP discovers $37 million worth of meth in tomato shipment at Pharr International Bridge

Pharr, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) discovered a tractor/trailer carrying $37,000,000 worth of methamphetamine in a shipment of tomatoes on Dec. 19.

According to a news release, officers stopped the tractor/trailer, carrying tomatoes, for a secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, officers discovered 657 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 1,853 pounds, concealed within the trailer’s floor.

“This interception of methamphetamines is certainly on the list of the more significant drug seizures for the Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas and will definitely impact this type of illicit activity,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.