CBP and Texas DPS disqualify CDL’s of persons convicted of human smuggling

A decision last month by a federal judge in Illinois undercutting a major tool the federal government uses to deport criminal immigrants could ripple across the country, changing how local jails hold people thought to be in the country illegally. (H. Michael Karshis via the Texas Tribune)

EDINBURG, Texas — The U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), continue to disqualify Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) of persons convicted of human smuggling charges while operating a motor vehicle.

The agencies said over the summer, they noticed uptick in tractor trailer smuggling attempts throughout South Texas.

Since then Border Patrol has partnered with DPS to increase the consequences imposed on smugglers who are convicted. Since August 2020, the Rio Grande Valley Sector has assisted in the successful disqualification of 36 CDLs from convicted smugglers.

Through the Texas Hold ’Em Initiative, a person convicted of transporting an illegal alien using a motor vehicle will be disqualified for life from driving a commercial vehicle, said the agency.