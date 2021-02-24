CBP agents arrest Mexican man at port of entry wanted for child sexual assault charges

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a man who was wanted for child sexual assault charges at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on Tuesday.

According to a release, the officers encountered Alejandro Javier Alaya-Chavez, 32, at the pedestrian walkway along the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge.

Alaya-Chavez, a Mexican national, told officers he was turning himself in.

A background check revealed that Alaya-Chavez had an arrest warrant issued from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office from December 2015.

Alaya-Chavez was wanted for the sexual assault of a child under the age of 12 committed in Alamo in 2015.

Ayala-Chavez was arraigned on Tuesday. However, public records do not list his bond total as of Wednesday.