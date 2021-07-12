CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect breaks into convenience store

LA PORTE, Texas (KVEO)—The La Porte Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect robbery.

Around 4 a.m. on July 4th, the suspect broke into a convenience store on Wes. Fairmont Pkwy, according to police.

In the surveillance video, the suspect is seen trying to open the business door. After two failed attempts, the suspect grabs an object and shatters the door glass.

If anyone has any information on the suspect or the incident please email pdcidtips@laportetx.gov referencing case number 21-02204.