CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Edinburg police looking for aggravated robbery suspect

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.

The incident happened Monday, Feb. 8 at around 4:30 a.m. at Stripes on South Raul Longoria Road.

The suspect was caught in surveillance footage wearing a dark-colored hoodie, black jogger pants with red stripes, and black shoes.

He was described to be between 5-foot-8-inches to 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing roughly 170 to 180 pounds, light complexion, black hair, and brown eyes. Police said he had no visible scars or tattoos.

As seen in the footage, the suspect used a black and green handgun while robbing the convenience store.

Although he left the store by foot, investigators believe a 1997 to 2007 dark-colored GMC or Chevrolet single cab truck with chrome side steps was involved.

Police said they think the suspect was involved in other Stripes aggravated robberies in neighboring cities.

Credit: Edinburg PD

Contact Edinburg police if you have any information about the suspect at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crimestoppers at 956-383-8477.