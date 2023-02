EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez.

One of them is a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles gang which states, “Hecho en Mexico”, which translates to “Made in Mexico”. The cat has been sent to an animal shelter.