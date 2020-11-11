Cardiovascular Robotic program celebrates 60th procedure

News
Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Valley Regional Medical Center (VRMC) in Brownsville celebrated their Cardiovascular Robotic’s 60th procedure on Tuesday. This method allows doctors and patients a minimally invasive procedure that allows for more placements in the body.

VRMC is the first and only medical center in Cameron County to launch a vascular robotic program to assist in surgeries.

“You look at this and this doesn’t look like a surgeon. It doesn’t look anything like a person but it is a person. It is a robot that can work, that can do the work that my hands do”, said Dr. Jaime Gomez, Interventional Cardiologist.

Radiation and pain were cited as leading factors that affected surgeons in the operating room. The use cardiovascular robotics is said to lead to improved patient care and reduced risk of radiation exposure from x-rays during surgery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday