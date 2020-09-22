Cardiologist warns of delaying cardiac care during COVID-19

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — As COVID-19 spreads, health experts are warning of the dangers of delaying cardiac care.

Physicians with Valley Baptist are launching a campaign to educate Valley residents on the risks and symptoms of cardiac disease and other heart conditions which can worsen if a patient contracts COVID-19.

Doctors said it is important to seek appropriate medical care to address conditions even amid a pandemic.

“You should still seek the medical attention in the proper way with your doctor in one way or another to get the majority of these risk factors well controlled and if it happens that you have symptoms, you should seek medical attention,” said Fadi Alfayoumi a Cardiologist with Valley Baptist.

In order to help patients, Valley Baptists physician network has set up a 24/7 hotline to answer any questions patients may have, which you can reach at 1-855-934-3278.