HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McDonald’s launched its first-ever celebrity duo meal on Valentine’s Day featuring Cardi B and Offset’s favorite menu items.

The limited-time celebrity meal is available now at McDonald’s nationwide.

In a McDonald’s news release, the chain wrote, “Roses are red, violets are blue, the Cardi B and Offset Meal is coming to a McDonald’s near you.”

The Cardi B and Offset Meal consist of Cardi’s classic McDonald’s cheeseburger, paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a large coke.

Offset’s contribution to the bundle is a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Orange Lava Hi-C.

And to share, the rappers added a large order of fries and a hot, flaky apple pie.

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” Offset said. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.

While the celebrity meal has only been in stores for a day, fans already seem to be ba-da-ba-ba-baaa lovin’ it.

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions, I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” Cardi B said. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it, especially with that BBQ sauce.”

The Cardi B & Offset Meal items will be served in fun packaging inspired by the season of love.

Fans can also expect a throwback Valentine’s Day card in their celebrity meal.