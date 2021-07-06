Capable Kids looking for models for their upcoming style show

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO-TV)— Capable Kids Foundation Inc., a non-profit organization, is looking for models ages four and up for their upcoming style show.

PC: Capable Kids Foundation Inc.

The show is one of the in-person events that could not take place because of the pandemic, but now with more residents being vaccinated, it will proceed for this year.

The style show will be available with the help of Debilou Modeling Academy.

Any parents who are interested in giving their child a chance to shine like a fashionista are encouraged to fill out the following registration form before the month of August.

According to Capable Kids, thirty kids will ultimately be selected for the show.

The organization said they are excited about the event and looks forward to a fun year.