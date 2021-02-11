Capable Kids Foundation to host virtual Red Cape Run ‘n’ Roll

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Capable Kids Foundation opens online registration for their Virtual Red Cape Red Run n Roll.

The non-profit is inviting the public to register before February 17 to participate. People can choose to virtually participate in teams or as individuals, in a 1 mile, 5K or 10K distance.

It can be completed by foot or on wheels, outside in a park or an indoor treadmill “it all counts for a great cause!”

Since the event is taking place virtually, anybody from around the state, country or world can participate, according to the non-profit’s website.

Registration costs $25 per person and $10 for children with disabilities. Those that register will receive race packets including a race bib, a medal, and a red cape to wear during the trajectory.

Teams that have more than ten participants will get personalized capes with their team name or business logo.

Those that build the biggest teams will have a chance to enter a drawing to win a “mystery Apple device,” according to Capable Kids Executive Director Sofia Peña.