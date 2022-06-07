HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cancer vanished in a small-scale study in which all 12 participants showed complete remission.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, involved the use of a drug called dostarlimab. Dostarlimab is an “anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody,” and it was administered every three weeks for six months to those with locally advanced rectal cancer.

“All 12 patients had a clinical complete response, with no evidence of tumor on magnetic resonance imaging…” the post stated.

The patients in the study had a specific cancer, involving a mismatch repair-deficient stage II or III rectal adenocarcinoma. It was hypothesized in the study that a checkpoint blockade could be effective in patients with this specific form of cancer.

The study stated that none of the patients received chemotherapy or underwent surgical procedures, and no cases of progression or recurrence had been reported in a follow-up range of six to 25 months.