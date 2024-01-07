SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s firefighter cancer awareness month in the United States, and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network wants you to know about the risks these emergency responders take when they’re fighting fires.

Two-thirds of firefighters today will have cancer in the future, but forwarding these FCSN tips to a firefighter you know and love can help change the statistics.

FCSN makes it their mission to assist firefighters through a variety of support services, and that’s important because firefighters are exposed to all sorts of byproducts of fires while on the job.

However, steps can be taken to reduce their exposure to carcinogens.

First, designate fireground zones and label them as hot, warm, and cold zones. Managing the three zones is helpful in limiting exposure to carcinogens.

The best way to reduce exposure in a hot zone is to wear a breathing apparatus that is self-contained. Fire investigators should wear SCBA respiratory protection.

When in a warm zone, which is the area between hot and cold zones, firefighters are not in the immediate perimeter of a fire. However, reducing exposure in this zone includes using SCBA protection. No food or drink should be consumed in the warm zone. This is usually the area where firefighters drop their equipment.

The cold zone is a non-hazardous area outside of the warm zone. Any rehabilitation should take place in the cold zone. It’s ideally located uphill and upwind from the fire, and it’s okay to eat and drink in this zone.

To learn more about the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, visit the FCSN website.

Website: https://firefightercancersupport.org/who-we-are/our-impact/