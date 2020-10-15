Cancel Thanksgiving? Fauci warns Americans may need to ‘bite the bullet’

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, testifies during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine Covid-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washington, DC, on September 23, 2020. (Photo by Graeme JENNINGS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — If you were hoping to gather your extended family and celebrate Thanksgiving, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert warns that may not be the best idea.

With coronavirus cases on the rise in more than 40 states, Dr. Anthony Fauci says large family gatherings, especially involving elderly relatives or out-of-state travel, are not ideal in 2020.

“You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected,” Fauci told CBS Evening News on Wednesday.

Fauci said his own children will not be visiting him for the annual late-November holiday.

Fauci’s message follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in recommending people alter their celebrations this year with safety in mind.

“Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together,” the CDC said on its website. “Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.”

The CDC has ranked actives into three categories – lower risk, moderate risk, and higher risk.

Here’s how the CDC ranks each Thanksgiving tradition:

Lower risk activities

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Moderate risk activities

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Attending small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

Higher risk activities