Campers line up at Tropical Smoothie Cafe for grand opening

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — A line has begun to form outside a Tropical Smoothie Cafe that is having their grand opening Tuesday.

About 11 people are in line and one woman has come prepared with an iPad, pillow, blanket, and her two dogs Chanel and Lashes.

She said that by the time the cafe opens, she would have been in line for 14 hours, and that this is the first time she has camped out for free items.

“Oh, I think it’s a really cool experience, you know. It was something that was on my bucket list to camp out somewhere and win some free stuff,” said Ashley Salinas, one of the campers.

The Tropical Smoothie Cafe will have its grand opening in San Benito with the first 25 customers receiving a free smoothie card for a year.