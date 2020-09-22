Campers line up at Tropical Smoothie Cafe for grand opening

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — A line has begun to form outside a Tropical Smoothie Cafe that is having their grand opening Tuesday.

About 11 people are in line and one woman has come prepared with an iPad, pillow, blanket, and her two dogs Chanel and Lashes.

She said that by the time the cafe opens, she would have been in line for 14 hours, and that this is the first time she has camped out for free items.

“Oh, I think it’s a really cool experience, you know. It was something that was on my bucket list to camp out somewhere and win some free stuff,” said Ashley Salinas, one of the campers.

The Tropical Smoothie Cafe will have its grand opening in San Benito with the first 25 customers receiving a free smoothie card for a year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday