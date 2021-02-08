Cameron County to host two-second dose only COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Los Fresnos, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County officials announced they will host two-second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for those vaccinated on January 13 at the Los Fresnos Fire Department.

These individuals will be administered the second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the same location on Wednesday, February 10.

Those individuals that were vaccinated on January 15, at the Brownsville Sports Park will be administered the second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the same location, Friday, February 12.

Both vaccination clinics will begin at 6 a.m. and all individuals must be in line, no later than noon.

All individuals are asked to please arrive with the COVID-19 vaccination record card given at the first vaccination clinic.

Please remain in your vehicle upon arrival, and attend the second dose vaccination clinic as you may be at risk of losing your second dose allocation.